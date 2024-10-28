Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 28

Hudson Fasching is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night against Anaheim, Head Coach Patrick Roy told reporters after Monday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Fasching skated on a line with Kyle MacLean and Pierre Engvall, replacing Matt Martin.

"We're going to give Pierre [Engvall] a shot tomorrow with [Fasching] tomorrow and see how it goes," Roy said. "We're going to continue to [experiment] until we're 100% happy. The main goal for this organization is to win hockey games."

Roy said he’s still looking to solidify the 11th and 12th forward spots and produce a trio that can be play with energy and be defensively responsible.

"That's exactly what we're looking for, guys that are going to go up against a top line and do the job, or changing the momentum," Roy said. "If you're down by a goal, they're gonna give you that energy, that that buzz. We don't expect them to score every night, but we want them to be game changers at times."

Roy also announced his goaltenders for the Islanders back-to-back with Ilya Sorokin starting against Anaheim and Semyon Varlamov starting against Columbus.