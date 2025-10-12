Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 12

See lines, news and notes from Sunday's practice at UBS Arena

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders took the ice for practice on Sunday. See below for lines and check back for news and notes.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Max Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom - Casey Cizikas - Max Tsyplakov
Marc Gatcomb - Kyle MacLean - Calum Ritchie

Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Oct. 12, 2025

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Sunday, Oct. 12 at UBS Arena. Photos by Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

LINE CHANGES

Drouin finished serving a one-game suspension and is drawing back into the lineup, slotting in with skated on a line with Horvat and Heineman. As a result, Duclair joined Barzal's line with Palmieri while Lee practiced on the left side of Pageau and Shabanov. Cizikas centered a line with Holmstrom and Tsyplakov.

"We're going to try different things," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We lost the last two games, sometimes you have to try different things."

SOROKIN TO START VS JETS

Roy said that Sorokin will start against Winnipeg on Monday, which will mark his third consecutive start of the season. Sorokin is 3-2-0 lifetime against the Jets, along with a .932 SV%, 2.03 GAA and one shutout.

"We have two very good goalies, very confident in both of them, but Ilya's one of the best in the game," Roy said. "There's no reason not to use him right now."

RITCHIE PARTICIPATES

Calum Ritchie joined the Islanders for the second straight day, but there is no update on his timeline to return.

