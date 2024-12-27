Isles Day to Day: Practice Dec. 27, 2024

The Islanders held an open practice for select Season Ticket Members on Friday

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Friday’s New York Islanders practice was a little different from most.

Select Season Ticket Members packed Northwell Health Ice Center for an open practice, getting an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the team. Head Coach Patrick Roy addressed the fans after the skate, with the team lining up for a stick salute to the blue and orange faithful.

“It's nice to have the support of them and see them participating and be part of the practice,” Roy said. “The players love this, and it's fun to have [the fans] around.”

Fans broke out in a chants of “Let’s Go Islanders!” while Sparky and Nyisles roamed the crowd taking pictures with fans. Several Islanders signed autographs when leaving the ice – a token of appreciation for the fan support.

“It's great for them to continuously show their support and be with us through thick and thin,” Bo Horvat said of the fan support at practice. “Obviously, we want to be playing a lot better in front of them at home and it all starts tomorrow night.”

As for the nuts and bolts of practice, Roy said he wanted the team to just shake off the rust of a few days off the ice.

“Just try to get our legs back,” Roy said. “Today was just get our body in compete mode and skating mode.”

20241227_OPENPRACTICE-39
DSC09661
DSC09685
DSC09699
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-27
+17 20241227_OPENPRACTICE-25
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-28
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-11
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-2457
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-2
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-5
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-16
DSC09694
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-13
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-12
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-38
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-17
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-14
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-15
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-24
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-18
20241227_OPENPRACTICE-26
DSC09699 2

PHOTOS: Islanders Open Practice Dec. 27

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' open practice for Season Ticket Members on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 at Northwell Health Ice Center. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders and Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

It was a spirited practice by the Islanders, who spent time working on special teams and doing some battle drills. Horvat said the Isles had some extra motivation after Monday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo.

"I think it adds more fuel to the fire," Horvat said. "You definitely didn't enjoy your break as much as you wanted to ending in a game like that. It definitely stung, but the same time, it's nice to reset, nice to be with the family, and makes us hungry for tomorrow night."

Roy opted to keep the same lineup from Monday’s game, so lines and d-pairs remained intact in practice. Roy also confirmed this lineup would start on Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Semyon Varlamov (LTIR) was not on the ice for Friday’s skate, so Ilya Sorokin and Marcus Hogberg split goaltending duties.

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
+3 PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Dec. 27

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Related Content

Practice 12/27: Anders Lee

Practice 12/27: Hudson Fasching

Practice 12/27: Scott Mayfield

News Feed

2025 World Juniors Tracker

The Skinny: Sabres 7, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 7-1 to Sabres

Islanders Treat Families to Holiday Game

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 23, 2024

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres

This Day in Isles History: Dec. 23

Questions and Isles: Most-Used Emoji

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3

Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Leafs 6-3

Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

This Day in Isles History: Dec. 20

Islanders Deliver Holiday Gifts in Annual Hospital Visits

The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out By Hurricanes 4-0

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 16, 2024

The Skinny: Blackhawks 5, Islanders 3