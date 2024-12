Adam Pelech participated in the New York Islanders' morning skate on Thursday, marking his first skate with the team since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 1.

Pelech sported a protective face shield and a non-contact during the skate, a precautionary measure after taking a puck up high against the Buffalo Sabres. The defenseman recorded 17 hits and 12 blocks in 11 games this season, averaging 20:01 TOI.