Isles Day to Day: Pelech In Vs Capitals

Adam Pelech joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Washington Capitals.

Pelech absorbed a hit from New Jersey’s Paul Cotter on Sunday in the second period. Pelech left the game and did not return and Cotter received a two-game suspension.

"Nobody was very happy about what happened there," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "The good thing is he was on the ice today and he's ready to play. The league took care of the situation."

The defensemen has 21 assists through 59 games this season, along with 86 blocks and 73 hits.