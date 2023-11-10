Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Bruins

Adam Pelech was a late scratch for Thursday's tilt against the Boston Bruins, missing the game with a lower-body injury.

Pelech previously missed Saturday's 4-3 OT loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, but returned to the lineup on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild. The defenseman took a maintenance day during Wednesday's practice, but was on the ice for the team's optional morning skate.

Pelech has one asssit, 12 hits and 22 blocks while averaging 20:22 TOI this season. Samuel Bolduc drew back into the lineup in Pelech's place, skating with Scott Mayfield.