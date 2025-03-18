Isles Day to Day: Pelech In vs Penguins, Romanov and Boqvist Out

Adam Pelech joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Tuesday morning at PPG Paints Arena after missing Sunday’s contest against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury.

Pelech has 17 assists, 65 blocked shots and 68 hits in 45 games this season. The veteran defenseman is also an asset on the penalty kill, as the Islanders are going up against the Penguins' eighth-best power play (24.3%) on Tuesday.

"Having him back is going to help us," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Pelech. "He's been playing so well for us down the stretch. Having him play PK and having him play against top lines."

Alexander Romanov missed morning skate due to an illness and will not play tonight, per Roy. Adam Boqvist is also dealing with an illness and will not be in the lineup.

As a result, Pelech anf Tony DeAngelo will start the game together for the first time all season. Roy said the two defensemen have been effective individually all season and knows what to expect out of them as a pair.

"Individually, they've been playing very well," Roy said. "We expect them to do exactly what they've been doing so well with other partners. We need a strong game from them."