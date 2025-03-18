Isles Day to Day: Pelech In vs Penguins, Romanov and Boqvist Out

Adam Pelech returns to the lineup after missing Sunday's game, while Alexander Romanov and Adam Boqvist are sick

IMG_3356
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Adam Pelech joined the New York Islanders for morning skate on Tuesday morning at PPG Paints Arena after missing Sunday’s contest against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury.

Pelech has 17 assists, 65 blocked shots and 68 hits in 45 games this season. The veteran defenseman is also an asset on the penalty kill, as the Islanders are going up against the Penguins' eighth-best power play (24.3%) on Tuesday.

"Having him back is going to help us," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of Pelech. "He's been playing so well for us down the stretch. Having him play PK and having him play against top lines."

Alexander Romanov missed morning skate due to an illness and will not play tonight, per Roy. Adam Boqvist is also dealing with an illness and will not be in the lineup.

As a result, Pelech anf Tony DeAngelo will start the game together for the first time all season. Roy said the two defensemen have been effective individually all season and knows what to expect out of them as a pair.

"Individually, they've been playing very well," Roy said. "We expect them to do exactly what they've been doing so well with other partners. We need a strong game from them."

IMG_3350
IMG_3353
IMG_3352
IMG_3351
IMG_3354
+12 IMG_3355
IMG_3356
IMG_3357
IMG_3358
IMG_3359
IMG_3360
IMG_3362
IMG_3363
IMG_3364
IMG_3365
IMG_3366
IMG_3367
IMG_3349

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Mar. 18

Snapshots of the New York Islanders morning skate on Mar. 18 ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

Islanders Prospect Report: March 17th, 2025

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 2

Takeaways: Islanders Take Down Panthers 4-2 in Comeback Fashion

Isles Day to Day: Reilly to Play vs Panthers, Pelech and Boqvist Out

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers

Takeaways: Islanders Earn Point in 2-1 OT Loss to Oilers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Oilers

Isles Day to Day: Boqvist Misses Practice

Maven's Memories: Inside Ken Morrow's Autobiography

The Skinny: Kings 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Kings

Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 10, 2025

Lamoriello on Belief in Islanders and Team's Resilience

The Skinny: Ducks 4, Islanders 1

This Day in Isles History: March 10

Takeaways: Isles Fall 4-1 in Anaheim