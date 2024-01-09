Isles Day to Day: Pelech Activated, Varlamov placed on IR

Adam Pelech was activated off the team's IR list on Tuesday afternoon and is a game-time decision, per Head Coach Lane Lambert.

The veteran defenseman missed 20 games with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 24.

"On the defensive side, he brings a calming influence," Noah Dobson said of Pelech. "He plays a simple game that every backend needs for sure. His stick is one of his assets, he breaks up a lot of plays."

Semyon Varlamov has been placed on IR retroactive to Jan. 2, where he left early in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche. The netminder will miss his third consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.