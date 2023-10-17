Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out vs Coyotes

Scott Mayfield will miss Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Tuesday morning.

"He's not playing," Lambert said. "He's day to day."

Samuel Bolduc will make his season debut in Mayfield's place. Bolduc played 17 games in his rookie year, recording three points (2G, 1A) and two playoff games. Lambert said he expects to see growth from Bolduc as he enters his second year.

"There were a lot of important moments for him last year," Lambert said. "As a young player you get your feet wet, so to speak, and then you continue to learn from there and each time that happens the expectation is is that you come out stronger."