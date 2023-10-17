News Feed

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 17, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 17, 2023
Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  

Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  
Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023
Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game

Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023
Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 

Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 
Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 
New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview

New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview
Isles Itching for Opening Night 

Isles Itching for Opening Night 
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12
Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled
Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider

Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider
Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023
The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”
Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out vs Coyotes

Scott Mayfield is day to day and will miss Tuesday's game, Samuel Bolduc to make season debut

NYI Mayfield
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Scott Mayfield will miss Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Tuesday morning. 

"He's not playing," Lambert said. "He's day to day."

Samuel Bolduc will make his season debut in Mayfield's place. Bolduc played 17 games in his rookie year, recording three points (2G, 1A) and two playoff games. Lambert said he expects to see growth from Bolduc as he enters his second year. 

"There were a lot of important moments for him last year," Lambert said. "As a young player you get your feet wet, so to speak, and then you continue to learn from there and each time that happens the expectation is is that you come out stronger."

Talkin' Isles Morning Skate Report: Oct. 17, 2023

Talkin' Isles Morning Skate Report: Oct. 17, 2023

The New York Islanders host the Arizona Coyotes at UBS Arena on Hispanic Heritage Night. Scott Mayfield is out, Samuel Bolduc is in and Matt Martin will suit up in his 900th game. The morning skate report has everything you need to know to get set for Tuesday's tilt.

10/17 NYI vs ARI: Lane Lamert

10/17 NYI vs ARI: Kyle Palmieri

10/17 NYI vs ARI: Bo Horvat