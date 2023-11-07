News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild

Scott Mayfield expected to play vs Wild, while Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat are considered game-time decisions

By Cory Wright
New York Islanders Head Coach Lane Lambert said that he expects defenseman Scott Mayfield to play on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena. Mayfield, who missed seven straight games from Oct. 17-30, took a maintenance day on Monday during the team's practice.

Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech are considered game-time decisions. Pelech left Thursday's win over Washington in the first period and missed Saturday's overtime loss vs Carolina. The defenseman participated in Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate.

Horvat is considered day-to-day after blocking a shot late in Saturday's OT loss. The center missed Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate. Horvat is second on the Islanders with nine points (4G, 5A). Mathew Barzal shifted to center in Horvat's absence, reverting back to his natural position.

Semyon Varlamov was the first goalie off an Islanders morning skate, suggesting he'll make his fourth start of the season and first at home. Varlamov is riding a two-game shutout streak, totaling 137:20.

PHOTOS: Morning Skate vs Wild, Nov. 7, 2023

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate at Northwell Health Ice Center ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Wild. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

NYI vs MIN 11/7: Lane Lambert

NYI vs MIN 11/7: Anders Lee

NYI vs MIN 11/7: Kyle Palmieri