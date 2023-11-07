Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild

New York Islanders Head Coach Lane Lambert said that he expects defenseman Scott Mayfield to play on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena. Mayfield, who missed seven straight games from Oct. 17-30, took a maintenance day on Monday during the team's practice.

Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech are considered game-time decisions. Pelech left Thursday's win over Washington in the first period and missed Saturday's overtime loss vs Carolina. The defenseman participated in Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate.

Horvat is considered day-to-day after blocking a shot late in Saturday's OT loss. The center missed Monday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate. Horvat is second on the Islanders with nine points (4G, 5A). Mathew Barzal shifted to center in Horvat's absence, reverting back to his natural position.

Semyon Varlamov was the first goalie off an Islanders morning skate, suggesting he'll make his fourth start of the season and first at home. Varlamov is riding a two-game shutout streak, totaling 137:20.