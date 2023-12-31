Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Activated Off IR

Scott Mayfield activated off IR, Adam Pelech (upper body, LTIR) participates in first team session since suffering upper-body injury on Nov. 24

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

MAYFIELD ACTIVATED OFF IR, GAME-TIME DECISION VS PENS

Scott Mayfield was activated off IR on Sunday morning and is considered a game-time decision vs the Penguins.

Mayfield hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 11. He has skated with the Islanders in the team's past four on-ice sessions. The Islanders had an open roster spot after loaning Grant Hutton on Saturday to accommodate a Mayfield return.

The 31-year-old defenseman has four assists and 58 blocks through 20 games this season.

"As guys start to get healthy, it's good to see him back," Brock Nelson said. "At the same time I think we've had guys that have stepped in and played really well."

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 31

© Matt Lange/New York Islanders

PELECH PARTICIPATES IN MORNING SKATE

Adam Pelech participated in the Islanders morning skate on Sunday in Pittsburgh, marking the injured defenseman's first session with the team since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 24.

The defenseman has logged 28 blocked shots, 15 hits, three assists and a plus-six rating in 16 games this season, while averaging 19:38 TOI/GP.

"It's good to see them on the trip and participating," Lambert said. "They're both getting closer, I'd say Mayfield is closer than Pelech."

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Sunday, Dec. 31 in Pittsburgh ahead of their matchup against the Penguins. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

CIZIKAS A GAME-TIME DECISION

Casey Cizikas is a game-time decision, per Lambert. The energetic center missed Friday's game with an illness, but was a participant in Sunday's morning skate.

Cal Clutterbuck shifted over to center on Friday with Cizikas out and said he enjoyed the challenge of taking faceoffs, but that Cizikas, if he plays, will bring his usual energetic style of play.

VARLAMOV ON TRIP

Semyon Varlamov was back on the ice for the Islanders on Sunday and is expected to back up Ilya Sorokin against the Penguins.

While Varlamov's absence was a short one, it was a good reminder for the Islanders to appreciate that they have one of the best goalie tandems in the league. The Islanders have the fourth-best team save percentage (.919) at even strength.

"I don't think it gets overlooked by us here," Nelson said. "We say every night doesn't matter who's playing, we have two of the better goalies in the league that give us a chance. Ilya's probably highlighted a little bit more but Varly has been a guy that's been around for a long time and and played extremely well for his entire career. He's a great guy in the room too."

Isles Morning Minute: Dec. 31 at PIT

Isles Morning Minute: Dec. 31 at PIT

The New York Islanders (17-9-9) face the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) in the first of a four-game road trip. Scott Mayfield and Casey Cizikas are considered game-time decisions for the Isles as they take on the Pens for the second time in less than a week.

ISLES READY FOR PENS REMATCH

While the Islanders righted the ship with a convincing win over Washington, the memory of a 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday is still fresh and providing all the motivation the team needs for Sunday's rematch.

"That one hurt," Nelson said. "Being able to play him twice in a short span, we obviously haven't forgotten, so we're looking for a better effort from us tonight and want to follow up what we responded with the other night."

"If we played us in the same way, we played the last game, I like our chances," JG Pageau said. "That's the way we played it, we came back to our identity, winning battles, competing, and if we do that, I mean, the results usually take care of itself."

