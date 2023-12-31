Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Activated Off IR

MAYFIELD ACTIVATED OFF IR, GAME-TIME DECISION VS PENS

Scott Mayfield was activated off IR on Sunday morning and is considered a game-time decision vs the Penguins.

Mayfield hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 11. He has skated with the Islanders in the team's past four on-ice sessions. The Islanders had an open roster spot after loaning Grant Hutton on Saturday to accommodate a Mayfield return.

The 31-year-old defenseman has four assists and 58 blocks through 20 games this season.

"As guys start to get healthy, it's good to see him back," Brock Nelson said. "At the same time I think we've had guys that have stepped in and played really well."