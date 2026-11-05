Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-5-2) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (12-3-2)

7:00 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: ESPN+, HULU, DISNEY+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders host the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. The Islanders will sport their Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time this season.

The Isles finish a three-game stretch of facing first-place teams in their respective divisions, as the Canes currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division and lead the NHL with 26 points this season.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, in which the Islanders were shorthanded a season-high six times. The Isles were also held to a season-low 18 shots on net. Emil Heineman was assessed a game misconduct for kneeing just 2:22 into the first period but won’t face any supplemental punishment from the league.

The Hurricanes’ four-game winning streak was snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Jackson Blake tallied the lone Hurricanes’ goal while Pyotr Kochetkov recorded his first loss in net this season, after starting the season with 10 straight wins. Carolina moved to 7-2-1 on the road this season.

The Islanders have allowed 2.71 goals against per game, which is the fifth-best mark in the NHL. The Hurricanes have the second-best tally in the league, allowing just 2.21 goals against per game across their first 17 contests.

The Isles and Hurricanes are two elite defensive teams and the latter plays a cohesive, aggressive style in all three zones that makes transporting pucks into scoring areas difficult as recognized by Head Coach Pete DeBoer.

“I think when you're playing Carolina, you have to understand you're going to get heavy pressure, and you have to execute under pressure, and that's not just the defensemen; it's everybody,” DeBoer said. “They make you play a game where you have to win multiple one-on-one confrontations in order to advance the puck to the next spot, and in order to create a scoring chance, so I think if you get your head around that going into the game, it gives you a chance.”