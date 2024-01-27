Isles Day to Day: Martin Returns, Fasching and Pelech Miss Morning Skate

Matt Martin joins the group after missing Thursday's game, while Adam Pelech and Hudson Fasching miss skate

Matt Martin Jan 27
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Matt Martin hit the ice with the New York Islanders for morning skate on Saturday ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers, while Adam Pelech and Hudson Fasching were absent. 

Martin is expected to play against the Panthers on a line with Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle MacLean after missing Thursday's game with an illness.

Pelech was hit in the head by Brendan Gallagher in the third period of Thursday's contest in Montreal. The NHL Dept. of Player Safety announced on Friday that the Canadiens winger was given a five-game suspension. 

Pelech has four assists and 42 blocks through 25 games this season. Mike Reilly is expected to draw back into the lineup after missing Thursday's game as a healthy scratch.

Fasching missed morning skate after he left the game in the second period of Thursday's game. The 28-year-old winger has eight points (3G, 5A) through 35 games this season.

