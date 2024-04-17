Isles Day to Day: Iskhakov Recalled

The New York Islanders announced that Ruslan Iskhakov has been recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena.

While unconfirmed, there's a chance Iskhakov could make his NHL debut in Game 82 of the regular season for the Islanders.

Iskhakov has made a huge impact in his second AHL season. The 5'8, 170 lbs. forward towers the Bridgeport standings, leading his team with 18 goals and 50 points. He recorded his second consecutive 50-point season in the AHL, one point shy of last season's 51 points through 69 games.

Iskhakov, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft (43rd overall), was Bridgeport's 2024 AHL All-Star Classic representative, earning the selection for the second straight year.

The 23-year-old forward garnered national attention this season for some pretty shootout goals, going between the legs for a stunning shootout goal. Check out one below.