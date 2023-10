Simon Holmstrom was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Thursday morning.

Holmstrom, who is waiver exempt, was initially loaned to Bridgeport on Monday, as the Islanders had to submit a 23-man roster to the NHL by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline. A spot on the roster opened up for Holmstrom after Ross Johnston was calimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday afternoon.