Hudson Fasching (IR, upper body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey for Monday's optional morning skate.

Fasching has been out since Jan. 5 in Boston and has missed the past five games as a result. Monday marked his first skate with the team since the injury.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said the team is still taking things day by day with Fasching, but called Monday's session "progress."

Fasching has 11 hits and three blocked shots in 19 games this season with the Islanders.