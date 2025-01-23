Isles Day to Day: Fasching Skates

Fasching joins Isles in regular practice jersey, while Dobson (lower-body) is listed as week-to-week

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (4)
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Hudson Fasching (IR, upper body) is making progress toward returning, as he joined the New York Islanders for practice on Thursday for a third straight session and first in a regular jersey.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said he'll know later on Thursday or Friday on the winger's status, but pointed out how he likes the way his current forward group is clicking.

"It's hard right now to make a change in our lineup," Roy said after Thursday's session. "The way we've been playing, we're going to go with these guys."

Kyle Palmieri, who missed Tuesday's practice for maintenance, joined the Islanders for practice on Thursday.

Noah Dobson is week-to-week with a lower body injury, the team announced on Thursday. The defenseman left the game early in the third period of Monday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the absence of Dobson, Alexander Romanov and Scott Mayfield skated on a pair in practice.

"It's part of the plan, but everything is subject to change," Roy said. "The key for us right now if making sure guys play their way. No one is going to replace Noah, everyone has to play their own game and focus on what needs to be done."

Practice 1/23: Patrick Roy

Practice 1/23: Alexander Romanov

Practice 1/23: Casey Cizikas

News Feed

Bodychecks and Checkmates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 20, 2025

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Day to Day with Lower-Body Injury

Takeaways: Special Teams Lead Isles Past Blue Jackets 3-1

First Two NHL Games “A Surreal Experience” for Gatcomb

Isles Day to Day: Fasching Skates in Non-Contact Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 20

2025 World Juniors Through the Lens of Isles Prospects

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Sharks 1

Takeaways: Islanders Honor Sutter With 4-1 Win Over Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom and Romanov Game-Time Decisions vs Sharks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

The Skinny: Flyers 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 

Isles Day to Day: Pageau In vs Flyers, Holmstrom and Romanov Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers