Isles Day to Day: Fasching Skates

Hudson Fasching (IR, upper body) is making progress toward returning, as he joined the New York Islanders for practice on Thursday for a third straight session and first in a regular jersey.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said he'll know later on Thursday or Friday on the winger's status, but pointed out how he likes the way his current forward group is clicking.

"It's hard right now to make a change in our lineup," Roy said after Thursday's session. "The way we've been playing, we're going to go with these guys."

Kyle Palmieri, who missed Tuesday's practice for maintenance, joined the Islanders for practice on Thursday.

Noah Dobson is week-to-week with a lower body injury, the team announced on Thursday. The defenseman left the game early in the third period of Monday's 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the absence of Dobson, Alexander Romanov and Scott Mayfield skated on a pair in practice.

"It's part of the plan, but everything is subject to change," Roy said. "The key for us right now if making sure guys play their way. No one is going to replace Noah, everyone has to play their own game and focus on what needs to be done."