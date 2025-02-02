Isles Day to Day: Duclair In, Barzal and Mayfield Out Against Panthers

Anthony Duclair is in the lineup, but Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield are out with injuries

GettyImages-21914912784
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Anthony Duclair will draw back into the lineup for the New York Islanders for their contest against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Sunday night after missing Saturday's contest with an illness. Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield will not play, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Barzal left the game in the final two minutes of regulation in Saturday's 3-2 OT win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after blocking a shot. Barzal has 20 points (6G 14A) through 30 games this season.

Mayfield left the game in the second period in Tampa. The defenseman has seven points (2G, 5A) through 50 games played this season, along with 87 blocked shots and 71 hits.

Dennis Cholowski will draw into the lineup in place of Mayfield after missing four games as a healthy scratch. The defenseman has eight points (3G, 5A) through 29 games this season.

Roy said that the team will know more about Barzal and Mayfield in the coming days.

