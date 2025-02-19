Isles Day to Day: Dobson Skates Before Practice

Noah Dobson (lower body) hit the ice before the Islanders practice on Wednesday, helping warm up Ilya Sorokin and Jakub Skarek with some of his teammates.

While not an official return to practice, it marked Dobson's first skate with non-injured teammates since suffering his lower-body injury on Jan. 20 against Columbus.

Despite missing the Islanders last nine games before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Dobson still leads all Isles blueliners with 24 points (6G, 18A) in 46 games this season.

At practice, Ryan Pulock skated in a non-contact jersey for the second straight day. Pulock has missed seven straight games since suffering an upper-body injury on Jan. 25.