Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Two

New York Islanders development camp continued with day two on Tuesday. See the full roster here. RSVP to an open practice here.

The prospects will be split into two two groups. See below for the groups from day two.

TEAM BLUE

Forwards:

48 - Matthew Maggio

57 - Cole Eiserman

58 - Cam Thiesing

61 - Joey Larson

63 - Danny Nelson

67 - Gleb Veremyev

72 - Jesse Nurmi

78 - Tomas Poletin

81 - Jacob Kvasnicka

Defensemen:

33 - Dennis Good Bogg

36 - Isaiah George

43 - Tomas Machu

47 - Xavier Veilleux

71 - Matthew Schaefer

83 - Jonathan Brown

Goalies:

1 - Danick Leroux

75 - Reid Dyck