Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Two

New York Islanders development camp continued with day two on Tuesday. See the full roster here. RSVP to an open practice here.
The prospects will be split into two two groups. See below for the groups from day two.
TEAM BLUE
Forwards:
48 - Matthew Maggio
57 - Cole Eiserman
58 - Cam Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
63 - Danny Nelson
67 - Gleb Veremyev
72 - Jesse Nurmi
78 - Tomas Poletin
81 - Jacob Kvasnicka
Defensemen:
33 - Dennis Good Bogg
36 - Isaiah George
43 - Tomas Machu
47 - Xavier Veilleux
71 - Matthew Schaefer
83 - Jonathan Brown
Goalies:
1 - Danick Leroux
75 - Reid Dyck