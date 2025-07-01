Isles Day to Day: Development Camp Day Two

Check out a breakdown of prospect groups of Day Two of development camp

20250701_Day2_Group1_FINAL-50
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders development camp continued with day two on Tuesday. See the full roster here. RSVP to an open practice here.

The prospects will be split into two two groups. See below for the groups from day two.

TEAM BLUE

Forwards:

48 - Matthew Maggio
57 - Cole Eiserman
58 - Cam Thiesing
61 - Joey Larson
63 - Danny Nelson
67 - Gleb Veremyev
72 - Jesse Nurmi
78 - Tomas Poletin
81 - Jacob Kvasnicka

Defensemen:

33 - Dennis Good Bogg
36 - Isaiah George
43 - Tomas Machu
47 - Xavier Veilleux
71 - Matthew Schaefer
83 - Jonathan Brown

Goalies:

1 - Danick Leroux
75 - Reid Dyck

TEAM WHITE

Forwards:

39 - Calle Odelius
45 - Alex Jefferies
52 - Daylan Kuefler
55 - Cameron Berg
56 - Max Dorrington
59 - Quinn Finley
62 - Ross Mitton
64 - Calum Ritchie
73 - Victor Eklund

Defensemen:

41 - Marshall Warren
42 - Jesse Pulkkinen
74 - Kashawn Aitcheson
76 - Daniil Prokhorov
82 - Brandon Chabrier

Goalies:

35 - Tristan Lennox
79 - Burke Hood

PHOTOS: Islanders Development Camp Day Two

Snapshots from the second day of New York Islanders development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/NewYorkIslanders.

