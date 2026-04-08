Isles Day-to-Day: DeAngelo and Cizikas Return

The New York Islanders took the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday morning for their third consecutive practice. See below for news and lines.

PRACTICE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmstrom

Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal – Cal Ritchie

Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat – Casey Cizkas – Marc Gatcomb

Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George, Alexander Romanov

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

DEANGELO AND CIZIKAS RETURN

Tony DeAngelo and Casey Cizikas made their return on Wednesday, marking their first practice under Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer.

DeAngelo, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, completed his first full skate with the team since he sustained an injury on Mar. 24. He skated on a pair with Adam Pelech.

DeAngelo has 33 points (5G, 28A) through 72 games this season.

Cizikas, who took two maintenance days, joined the Isles for practice. He centered a line with Ondrej Palat and Marc Gatcomb. The veteran center has 17 points (9G, 8A) through 77 games this season.