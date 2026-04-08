Isles Day-to-Day: DeAngelo and Cizikas Return

The New York Islanders took the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday morning for their third consecutive practice. See below for news and lines.
PRACTICE LINES
Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmstrom
Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal – Cal Ritchie
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat – Casey Cizkas – Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George, Alexander Romanov
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
DEANGELO AND CIZIKAS RETURN
Tony DeAngelo and Casey Cizikas made their return on Wednesday, marking their first practice under Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer.
DeAngelo, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, completed his first full skate with the team since he sustained an injury on Mar. 24. He skated on a pair with Adam Pelech.
DeAngelo has 33 points (5G, 28A) through 72 games this season.
Cizikas, who took two maintenance days, joined the Isles for practice. He centered a line with Ondrej Palat and Marc Gatcomb. The veteran center has 17 points (9G, 8A) through 77 games this season.