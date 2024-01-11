Isles Day to Day: Cizikas Week to Week 

Casey Cizikas is considered week-to-week with lower-body injury

Casey Cizikas
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday morning that Casey Cizikas is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The center blocked a shot at the end of the first period of Tuesday's tilt against Vancouver and eventually left the game after taking one shift in the second period.

Cizikas has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 39 games this season. The previous game Cizikas missed was Dec. 29 vs Washington, where Cal Clutterbuck shifted to center for one game. Head Coach Lane Lambert is looking for a more permanent solution in Cizikas' absense.

"I thought Clutter did a decent job, but with the length of time the Casey is going to be out, I don't think we can manage to have a non-centerman play center for an extended period of time," Lambert said.

Mathew Barzal shifted to center in morning skate on Thursday on a line with Simon Holmstrom and Kyle Palmieri. Lambert spoke to Barzal's versatility and history with the position.

"He's been a centerman his whole career up until this year, basically," Lambert said. "So that doesn't seem to be a problem. And the other side of it too is that things get moved around during the games."

