Isles Day to Day: Cizikas a Full Participant in Practice

Casey Cizikas is making steps toward returning to game action as the veteran center was a full participant on Wednesday, after spending Sunday and Monday’s skates in a non-contact jersey.

Cizikas (LTIR, lower-body) missed 10 games after he sustained an injury in the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 9.

He has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 39 games this year.

Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not practice on Wednesday. He missed two games after he suffered an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25.