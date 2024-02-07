Isles Day to Day: Cizikas a Full Participant in Practice

Cizikas spent last two skates in non-contact jersey, Fasching misses fourth consecutive skate

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Casey Cizikas is making steps toward returning to game action as the veteran center was a full participant on Wednesday, after spending Sunday and Monday’s skates in a non-contact jersey.

Cizikas (LTIR, lower-body) missed 10 games after he sustained an injury in the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 9.

He has 11 points (5G, 6A) through 39 games this year.

Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not practice on Wednesday. He missed two games after he suffered an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25.

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 7, 2024
Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Feb. 7, 2024. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

