Isles Day to Day: Bortuzzo on IR, Appleby Recalled

Robert Bortuzzo was placed on IR on Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Bortuzzo suffered the injury after taking a hit from Samuel Girard in the second period and did not return.

Bortuzzo has 12 hits and 17 blocks in 11 games with the Islanders this season, while averaging 14:51 TOI.

While there was no update from the team on Semyon Varlamov, who left Tuesday's game in the first period, goalie Ken Appleby was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday.

Appleby is 5-5-0 with a 2.88 GAA and an .897 SV% in Bridgeport this season. He is in his fourth year in the Islanders organization.