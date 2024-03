Robert Bortuzzo was activated off Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) on Monday afternoon.

Bortuzzo has missed 30 straight games since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 2 in Colorado, but has been skating over the past three weeks. Bortuzzo joined his teammates for practice on Friday, which was his first since being placed on LTIR.

Bortuzzo recorded 16 hits and 17 blocked shots in his first 11 games with the Isles prior to the injury.