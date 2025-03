Defenseman Adam Boqvist was absent for Thursday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The blueliner left Tuesday's game in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Head Coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on Boqvist's status.

Boqvist has five points (2G, 3A) in 12 games with the Islanders since being claimed by the Islanders on Jan. 31.

With Boqvist absent, Scott Mayfield skated on a pairing with Ryan Pulock at Thursday's practice.