Isles Day to Day: Boqvist In, Mayfield Out vs Rangers

Defenseman Adam Boqvist is drawing back into the New York Islanders lineup on Tuesday night, returning after sitting out Sunday’s game as a healthy scratch. Scott Mayfield will come out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said he’s looking to add an element of speed with the Swedish defenseman, who skated on a pairing with Adam Pelech and also got some reps with one of the Islanders’ power-play units. Boqvist has one goal in five games with the Islanders.

“He’s moving the puck well, gets into the rush and will help the power play as well,” Roy said. “I really felt in all of the games he’s played, he played really well for us, so good for him to have that chance.”

Mayfield had missed four games with a lower-body injury prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, but played in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Dallas. Mayfield has seven points (2G, 5A) in 51 games this season.

“It was a tough one,” Roy said of the decision to scratch Mayfield. “I had a good conversation with Scotty and we talked about the way we’d like to see him play. He hasn’t played a lot, so I think it would be good for him to go on the ice and practice and when the time comes we’ll put him back in the lineup and I’m sure he’ll be ready.”

While Noah Dobson is eligible to return to the lineup, the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. Mike Reilly also participated in his first contact drills during Tuesday’s morning skate, which marked another progression in his recovery, but there’s still no timetable for his return.

MARTIN ON IR

Matt Martin was placed on IR with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Martin has one assist and 68 hits in 24 games this season, but has not played since Jan. 16.