Isles Day to Day: Barzal Placed on IR

Mathew Barzal (lower body) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon.

Barzal left Saturday's 3-2 OT win over the Tampa Bay Lightning late in the third period after blocking a shot. Barzal's IR designation means he'll be out at least a week, but the team had previously announced Barzal would be out "indefinitely."

Barzal has 20 points (6G 14A) through 30 games this season. Barzal also missed 21 games with an upper-body injury from Nov. 1 to Dec. 12, as well as

With Barzal out, Anthony Duclair is expected to skate with Bo Horvat and Anders Lee for Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.