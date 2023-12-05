Isles Day to Day: Aho, Nelson and Dobson Skate 

Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson join the team for morning skate after taking maintenance days on Monday

Aho-Dobson-Nelson

Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson participated in New York Islanders optional morning skate on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center after they both missed practice on Monday (maintenance). 

Sebastian Aho also joined the team for skate on Tuesday, but is still on IR with an upper-body injury. 

Nelson leads the team with 10 goals and ranks third on the team in points (18) through 23 games. The veteran center left te game late in the second period in Saturday night's 4-3 win over the Panthers, but returned for the final frame. 

Dobson is second on the Islanders in points (21) and assists (16). He ranks sixth in points in the NHL among defenseman.

Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
Photos: Islanders Morning Skate Dec. 5, 2023
/

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Dec 5, 2023

Snapshots from the Islanders morning skate at Northwell Health Ice Center. Presented by Northwell Health.

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks
Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 4, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 4, 2023
Barzal Named NHL Second Star of the Week

Barzal Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Isles Day to Day: Barzal Practices, Dobson and Nelson Take Maintenance Days

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Practices, Dobson and Nelson Take Maintenance Days
The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3
ED WESTFALL : HOW THE MAVEN AND #18 DID IT THE HARD -- AND RIGHT -- WAY

Maven's Memories: The Story of The Maven and #18
3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Panthers 4-3

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Panthers 4-3
Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out vs Panthers with Illness

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out vs Panthers with Illness
Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers
This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1

This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1
The Skinny: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 4 OT

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 4 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 
Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes Nov. 30

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023
The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4

The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4
3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils

3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils
Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  

Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28