Isles Day to Day: Aho, Nelson and Dobson Skate 

Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson participated in New York Islanders optional morning skate on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center after they both missed practice on Monday (maintenance).

Sebastian Aho also joined the team for skate on Tuesday, but is still on IR with an upper-body injury.

Nelson leads the team with 10 goals and ranks third on the team in points (18) through 23 games. The veteran center left te game late in the second period in Saturday night's 4-3 win over the Panthers, but returned for the final frame.

Dobson is second on the Islanders in points (21) and assists (16). He ranks sixth in points in the NHL among defenseman.