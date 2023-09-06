Backchecking was replaced by backpacking last week at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks to Kids
Backpacks and school supplies given to kids ahead of the upcoming school year
© Dennis DaSilva
Staff from the New York Islanders and Northwell Health teamed up to pack and distribute 500 backpacks to students in need of academic assistance ahead of the school year.
The blue backpacks, complete with Islanders and Northwell Health branding, included Islanders-themed notebooks, folders, a pencil case, pencils, erasers, a sharpener, colored pencils, a glue stick and a pair of sunglasses.
"It's going to help some kids and it's going to make their day," Joseph Interlandi, the captain of the Northwell Health hockey team, said. "The kids are going to be really excited when they receive these."
© Dennis DaSilva
Members of the Northwell Health hockey team also volunteered to stuff backpacks on Tuesday morning, jumping at the chance to give back. Some of Interlandi's teammates brought in a few ringers, having their own children help pack bags for kids in need.
"It's a nice teachable moment for them, to see what volunteer work looks like," Interlandi said. "It was a good time for everybody and easy to convince the teammates to come out and do something like this."
The backpack distribution is a second touchpoint for the Islanders and Northwell Health's joint community work in schools, following the Play It Forward program, where three kids are given scholarships to play hockey for three years with all costs covered.
"It's just doing more," said Katie Perciavalle, Northwell Health's Director of Sponsorships and Experience Marketing. “It's a relationship that we build and helps us keep in contact in more ways than just the Play It Forward Scholarship Program."
© Dennis DaSilva
"Knowing that it's going to support the same children is really a treat," Interlandi said. "Hopefully, it makes them remember that they had a good time here at the rink and a good time with us as volunteers. That's the best part. All the smiling faces really make it worthwhile."
There were plenty of smiles as backpacks were distributed on Saturday at Northwell Health Ice Center, both on the faces of the volunteers and the students picking up their new swag. Perhaps the first lesson of the school year is what can be accomplished when a community comes together for the kids.
"It's overall wellness and kids going back to school is part of their daily routine," Perciavalle said. "Coming together to do greater good is always important to us."