Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Distribute 500 Backpacks in Second Annual Event

Chalked up and ready for the school year.

Employees from Northwell Health and the New York Islanders teamed up to pack 500 backpacks for kids in need of academic assistance and distributed them to a variety of local nonprofits.

The blue backpacks, with an Isles logo and Northwell branding, were filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils, crayons, a folder and more.

“The backpacks look fantastic and the items inside are pretty robust,” said Joe Interlandi, Captain of the Northwell Health hockey team. “If I were a kid I could, I’d love to get something so colorful and full.”

Interlandi and his team, the Northwell Health Heroes, joined Islanders employees in volunteering to stuff backpacks on Wednesday. Northwell’s mission of making an impact in the community is executed by their staffers who are passionate to contribute to a good cause.

“It’s incredibly important to give back to the community, every year we do more and more community events,” Interlandi said. “We’re fully invested in doing things for the community. Every year that goes by, we seem to have more opportunities to do community outreach, and our players are there for it.”