Islanders to Induct Brent Sutter into Hall of Fame

The New York Islanders announced today that Brent Sutter will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 18 when the team takes on the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 p.m. Sutter is the 16th inductee into the Islanders Hall of Fame.

“We are honored to celebrate one of the all-time New York Islanders greats, Brent Sutter,” Islanders President/General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. “Brent was a key member of the 1982 and 1983 Stanley Cup championship teams and was a leader, serving as the fourth team captain in club history. He took pride in his role and epitomized what an Islander is all about.”

Sutter will be honored before the game with his wife, Connie, and his children, Merrick, Brandon and Brooke for an on-ice ceremony, featuring a tribute video showcasing highlights of his career and appearances by former Islanders teammates and current Islanders Hall of Fame members. Sutter will have his name unveiled on the newly made Ring of Honor inside the UBS Arena bowl, as well as his own plaque added to the Hall of Fame wall, displayed at the main entrance of the building. A committee of well-experienced hockey experts was formed to make the selection.

The evening will be presented by Solo Stove, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand and creator of the world’s best-selling smokeless fire pit, providing a full arena giveaway for all fans in attendance.

The Viking, Alberta native was drafted 17th overall by the Islanders at the 1980 NHL Entry Draft and played 12 seasons for the organization. Through 694 games, the center totaled 610 points (287 goals and 323 assists), which is sixth all-time in franchise history, and won the Stanley Cup in 1982 and 1983 with the Islanders. He ranks in the top ten in Islanders history in even strength points (ninth all-time with 417), even strength goals (ninth all-time with 185), game-winning goals (tenth all-time with 37), power-play points (eighth all-time with 176), power-play goals (fifth all-time with 90) and short-handed goals (eighth all-time with 12).