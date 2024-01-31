Islanders Teacher of the Month: Michael Ciampi

Meet our EverFi Future Goals Teacher of the Month for February

2324_364_TOTM_FEB1920x1080
By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Michael Ciampi is a 11th Grade U.S. History & Ap U.S. History teacher at James Madison High School. 

Tell us about yourself!

I live in East Meadow. I have 4 kids: Eleanor, James, Anabelle, and Stella. I’ve been teaching for 26 years. I love to read history especially biographies. I love to watch baseball, football, and especially Islanders hockey.

Who is you favorite Islanders player and why?

My favorite Islander is Matt Martin, #17. I love the way he grinds it out every game. 

If you played hockey what position would you be and why?

I can’t even ice skate so it’s hard for me to imagine playing any position in hockey, but if I had to pick a position, it would be a goalie because my son has always been a goalie on his ice hockey team.

Teacher of the Month

The New York Islanders in partnership with NFP recognize and appreciate the teachers and school staff members who work hard to provide and inspire brighter futures. Children are our future, let's celebrate those who positively impact them each and everyday.

