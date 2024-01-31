Islanders Teacher of the Month: Michael Ciampi

Michael Ciampi is a 11th Grade U.S. History & Ap U.S. History teacher at James Madison High School.

Tell us about yourself!

I live in East Meadow. I have 4 kids: Eleanor, James, Anabelle, and Stella. I’ve been teaching for 26 years. I love to read history especially biographies. I love to watch baseball, football, and especially Islanders hockey.

Who is you favorite Islanders player and why?

My favorite Islander is Matt Martin, #17. I love the way he grinds it out every game.

If you played hockey what position would you be and why?

I can’t even ice skate so it’s hard for me to imagine playing any position in hockey, but if I had to pick a position, it would be a goalie because my son has always been a goalie on his ice hockey team.