Islanders Race to the Rink 5K A Success

Over 550 runners participate in support of Easterseals NY and Islanders Children's Foundation

Islanders Race to the Rink 5K

© Sam Johnston

By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Over 550 runners gathered outside of UBS Arena on Sunday morning, participating in the New York Islanders Race to the Rink 5K, presented by Easterseals NY and supported by the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

Islanders fans of all ages ran, jogged and walked with their family, friends and MSG Networks Analysts and Isles Alumni Butch Goring and Thomas Hickey in support of a great cause. Easterseals NY provides programs and services to children and adults with disabilities and other special needs, and their families. Their goal is to help individuals with special needs gain dignity, equality and independence by providing the highest quality services in the most caring and cost-effective manner. Learn more at: https://www.easterseals.com/.

Additional support for the event was provided by:

  • Northwell
  • Moderna
  • Clark Gillies Foundation
  • News 12
  • Pix 11 News
  • Pioneer Sports
  • LMS Entertainment
  • Resorts World New York City
  • Rheem
  • Island Screenprint
  • Rock Out Cures Inc. 
  • Altium
  • CMI Event Planning & Fundraising
  • 106.1 BLI
  • The Reagan and Jax Cohen Memorial Fund
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-161
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-023
Islanders Race to the Rink 5K
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-132
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-015
+24 07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-118
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-045
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-040
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-019
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-169
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-159
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-007
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-150
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-100
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-182
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-036
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-085
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-057
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-010
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-002
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-140
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-151
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-113
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-022
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-029
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-124
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-061
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-149
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-052
07042024_UBS5K_JOHNSTONSAM-170

PHOTOS: Islanders Race to the Rink 5K

Over 550 runners gathered outside of UBS Arena on Sunday morning, participating in the New York Islanders Race to the Rink 5K, presented by Easterseals NY and supported by the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Predators 0

3 Takeaways: Varlamov, Isles Shut Out Predators 2-0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Predators

Cal Clutterbuck Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2

3 Takeaways: Isles Beat Blue Jackets 4-2 

Cizikas Sharp on Special Teams

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Islanders Host Fourth-Annual Baby Shower for Military Families 

Levy’s Longtime Islanders Fandom Comes Full Circle 

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blackhawks 1

3 Takeaways: Isles Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Blackhawks

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 1, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 3 OT

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

3 Takeaways: Islanders Regroup for 4-3 OT Win Over Flyers

This Day in Isles History: April 1