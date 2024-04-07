Islanders Race to the Rink 5K A Success

Over 550 runners gathered outside of UBS Arena on Sunday morning, participating in the New York Islanders Race to the Rink 5K, presented by Easterseals NY and supported by the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

Islanders fans of all ages ran, jogged and walked with their family, friends and MSG Networks Analysts and Isles Alumni Butch Goring and Thomas Hickey in support of a great cause. Easterseals NY provides programs and services to children and adults with disabilities and other special needs, and their families. Their goal is to help individuals with special needs gain dignity, equality and independence by providing the highest quality services in the most caring and cost-effective manner. Learn more at: https://www.easterseals.com/.

Additional support for the event was provided by: