Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

NELSON NETS FIRST CAREER NCAA GOAL

Danny Nelson’s college career started off with a bang with the freshman picking up his first NCAA goal and point in the opening weekend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Nelson, the Islanders 2023 second-round pick (49th overall), contributed the second goal in Notre Dame’s 3-0 win over the Clarkson Golden Knights on Sunday, marking their first win of the season.

The 18-year-old center drove to the net and buried a feed in the third period, earning the first star of the game as a result. He took five shots and blocked three on Sunday, after taking six shots in his NCAA debut on Saturday, where the Fighting Irish lost 3-1.

Nelson played in both games as one of eight freshmen who dressed in the opening series.