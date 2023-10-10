News Feed

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley hit the scoresheet this week's Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid.

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NELSON NETS FIRST CAREER NCAA GOAL

Danny Nelson’s college career started off with a bang with the freshman picking up his first NCAA goal and point in the opening weekend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Nelson, the Islanders 2023 second-round pick (49th overall), contributed the second goal in Notre Dame’s 3-0 win over the Clarkson Golden Knights on Sunday, marking their first win of the season.

The 18-year-old center drove to the net and buried a feed in the third period, earning the first star of the game as a result. He took five shots and blocked three on Sunday, after taking six shots in his NCAA debut on Saturday, where the Fighting Irish lost 3-1.

Nelson played in both games as one of eight freshmen who dressed in the opening series.

FINLEY’S TWO-GOAL NCAA DEBUT

Quinn Finley hit the ground running in his NCAA debut. Suiting up in his first college game with the Wisconsin Badgers, the 19-year-old forward potted two goals in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Augustana Vikings on Saturday. Finley found space in front of the net to bury a rebound in the final frame to extend the lead to 3-0, following up a few minutes later with another goal, beating the goalie five-hole to tack onto the lead.

The 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) took eight shots over his first two games and registered an assist in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Augustana. After playing four seasons in the USHL, the Suamico, Wisconsin native made the jump to NCAA playing for his home state colligate team.

Prior to Finley on Saturday, the last Badger to score a pair of goals in his Wisconsin debut was Montreal winger Cole Caufield.

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 5GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 4GP, 1G, 5A, 6P, 6PIM

Liiga:

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 11GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 5GP, 4G, 0A, 4P, 2PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 5GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 2GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 1GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM