Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GILL RECORDS HIS FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE YEAR

Justin Gill is continuing to dominate offensively for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, picking up seven points in three games including his first hat trick of the season.

His seven points (5G, 3A) and +4 rating over his last three games earned him a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week, recognizing players with impressive showings for the week of Nov. 13 to 19.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) led the way offensively in Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs. Down 1-0 in the period, Gill potted a pair of goals in response to take a 2-1 advantage. He capped off his hat trick at 2:51 of the final frame to make it 4-2.