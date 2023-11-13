News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 13, 2023

Jefferies records five-point night and Berg lights the lamp in this week's Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid

ProspectReport Nov 13 web
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects: 

JEFFERIES’ DOMINANT OUTING 

Alex Jefferies had a standout five-point (3G, 2A) performance for the Merrimack Warriors on Friday night to power a 6-3 win over UConn.

It marked Jefferies’  first career NCAA hat trick and first five-point night of his collegiate career. The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period. With the score knotted at two apiece in the middle frame, Jefferies regained the lead with his second goal of the night. He followed up with his third goal to complete the hat trick to take a 5-3 advantage in the third.

The Islanders 2020 fourth-round pick (125th overall) also notched the primary assist on the game-winning goal.

Jefferies now has eight points (5G, 3A) in the first four games of the season.

BERG’S MULTI-POINT GAME 

Cameron Berg played a key role in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, recording a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) notched the primary assist on the opening goal, regaining puck possession and using a nifty move from behind the goal line to make a pass to his teammate in front of the net.

The 21-year-old center continued his offensive showing with under a minute left in the final frame, burying a goal with the man advantage to ice the game 4-2.

Berg also contributed in the second half of the back-to-back set in the intense series of conference action. He recorded two shots on goal, blocked a shot and went 11-for-18 in the circle in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Bulldogs to complete the two-game sweep.

North Dakota is tied for second place in conference play with a record of 2-0-0 in the NCHC and a record of 5-2-1 overall.  

STATS 

CHL: 

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 18GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 9PIM 

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 19GP, 10G, 25A, 35P, 22PIM 

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM 

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM 

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM 

Allsvenskan: 

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM 

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 14GP, 8G, 3A, 11P, 4PIM 

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 8GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM 

USHL: 

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 16GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 26PIM 

NCAA: 

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 10GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 2PIM 

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 2PIM 

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 4GP, 5G, 3A, 8P, 0PIM 

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 11GP, 2G, 6A, 8P, 4PIM 

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM