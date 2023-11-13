Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 13, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

JEFFERIES’ DOMINANT OUTING

Alex Jefferies had a standout five-point (3G, 2A) performance for the Merrimack Warriors on Friday night to power a 6-3 win over UConn.

It marked Jefferies’ first career NCAA hat trick and first five-point night of his collegiate career. The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period. With the score knotted at two apiece in the middle frame, Jefferies regained the lead with his second goal of the night. He followed up with his third goal to complete the hat trick to take a 5-3 advantage in the third.