Islanders Prospect Report: March 25, 2025

The 20-year-old recorded 70 points this season and set a new career-high in assists (55) and game-winning goals (6). His fourth and final year in juniors marked his second consecutive 70-point campaign.

Ritchie and the Generals wrapped the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Peterborough Petes on Sunday, where Ritchie recorded a helper on the first goal of the game. Finishing third in the East Division with 88 points, Ritchie and the Generals qualified for the playoffs and Game One against the Brampton Steelheads is set for Friday.

Ritchie, who was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche 27th overall in 2023 and was traded to the Islanders ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, concludes his junior career averaging over a point-per-game with 254 points (86G, 168A) in 221 regular season games across four seasons.

EISERMAN AND BEDNARIK LOOK AHEAD TO NCAA TOURNEY

Cole Eiserman, Kamil Bednarik and the BU Terriers fell in the Hocket East Semifinals on Thursday in a 5-2 loss at the hands of UConn.

Bednarik, who the Islanders drafted in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (61st overall), scored in the loss, burying his second goal and 17th point of the season with under 10 seconds left. Fellow Isles prospect and teammate Eiserman, who was drafted 20th overall by the Islanders in 2024, picked up the secondary assist.

Thought it was a bitter defeat for BU, their sights are set on the opening of the NCAA tournament, which will mark the first appearance for freshmen Eiserman and Bednarik. The Terriers will take on Ohio State on Thursday afternoon.

BERG AND FIGHTING HAWKS FALL IN NCHC FROZEN FACEOFF SEMIFINALS

Cameron Berg and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks’ season came to an end on Friday in a 4-2 defeat to No. 1 seed Western Michigan in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals.

Berg recorded an assist on the power play to help tie the game at one apiece for North Dakota, along with four shots on goal in the contest. They were trailing 2-1 through 58 minutes before allowing an empty net goal. North Dakota showed some fight, scoring with under a minute left to make it 3-2, but Western Michigan scored with 25 seconds left to seal the deal.