Islanders Prospect Report: March 17th, 2025

Eiserman scores OT winner for BU in Hockey East Quarterfinals, while Berg and North Dakota advance to NCHC Semifinals in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report pres. by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN SCORES OT WINNER IN HOCKEY EAST QUARTERFINALS

Cole Eiserman played the hero again.

The Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick scored the overtime winner in Saturday’s 3-2 OT win over UMass, sending the Boston University Terriers to the Hockey East Semifinals where they'll face UConn on Thursday.

The 18-year-old winger ripped a shot from the left circle at the 2:59 mark of overtime for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Eiserman was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week recognition, the league announced on Monday.

Eiserman has been consistent offensively all season but is on fire as of late with seven points (5G, 2A) in his last three games. The Newburyport, Massachusetts, native leads all NCAA rookies with 21 goals and is ninth among all first-year players with 31 points. Eiserman is the fourth Terrier rookie since 1990 to record 20 goals, joining Jack Eichel, Macklin Celebrini and Clayton Keller.

BERG AND NORTH DAKOTA ADVANCE IN NCHC QUARTERFINALS

Cameron Berg and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are advancing to the NCHC Semifinals after a pair of 3-2 wins over University of Nebraska, Omaha in the Quarterfinals.

Saturday’s victory was a gutsy effort, as the Fighting Hawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three goals in the third period. Berg recorded one shot on goal, one blocked shot and went 7-for-8 in the dot in the victory.

Berg, who was drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft 125th overall), has 21 points (12G, 9A) in 25 games in his senior year.

Berg and the fourth-seeded North Dakota will take on the first-seeded Western Michigan on Friday night in Game One of the NCHC Semifinals.

NELSON CONCLUDES SOPHOMORE SEASON

Danny Nelson wrapped up a solid sophomore season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The regular season came to an end on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat against Michigan. Nelson and the Fighting Irish finished the season with a record of 12-25-1, though the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) took strides in his second NCAA season. The 19-year-old center set career highs in goals (13) and points (26), surpassing his freshman year totals of nine goals and 23 points.

Nelson’s sophomore year also included a trip to the 2025 World Juniors where he won gold with Team USA for the second year in a row.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 56GP, 9G, 21A, 30P, 10PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 44GP, 15G, 53A, 68P, 46PIM

Finland:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM

Sweden:

Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-0, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 52GP, 6G, 26A, 32P, 18PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 25GP, 12G, 9A, 21P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 29GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 25PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 34GP, 21G, 10A, 31P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 35GP, 1G, 15A, 16P, 28PIM

