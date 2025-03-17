Islanders Prospect Report: March 17th, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN SCORES OT WINNER IN HOCKEY EAST QUARTERFINALS

Cole Eiserman played the hero again.

The Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick scored the overtime winner in Saturday’s 3-2 OT win over UMass, sending the Boston University Terriers to the Hockey East Semifinals where they'll face UConn on Thursday.

The 18-year-old winger ripped a shot from the left circle at the 2:59 mark of overtime for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.