Islanders Prospect Report: March 17th, 2025

Berg, who was drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft 125th overall), has 21 points (12G, 9A) in 25 games in his senior year.
Berg and the fourth-seeded North Dakota will take on the first-seeded Western Michigan on Friday night in Game One of the NCHC Semifinals.
NELSON CONCLUDES SOPHOMORE SEASON
Danny Nelson wrapped up a solid sophomore season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The regular season came to an end on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat against Michigan. Nelson and the Fighting Irish finished the season with a record of 12-25-1, though the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) took strides in his second NCAA season. The 19-year-old center set career highs in goals (13) and points (26), surpassing his freshman year totals of nine goals and 23 points.
Nelson’s sophomore year also included a trip to the 2025 World Juniors where he won gold with Team USA for the second year in a row.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 56GP, 9G, 21A, 30P, 10PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 44GP, 15G, 53A, 68P, 46PIM
Finland:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM
Sweden:
Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO
KHL/VHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-0, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 52GP, 6G, 26A, 32P, 18PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 25GP, 12G, 9A, 21P, 16PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 29GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 25PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 34GP, 21G, 10A, 31P, 27PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 35GP, 1G, 15A, 16P, 28PIM