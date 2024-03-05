Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 4, 2024

GILL SETS CAREER HIGH IN ASSISTS

Justin Gill is continuing his solid season for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, setting a career-high 53 assists over the weekend.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) surpassed his previous career-best 49 assists through 68 games, achieved last season with Sherbrooke. With 89 points through 57 games this year, Gill is four points shy of matching last year’s 93 total points and is five points away from setting a new career high.

He had another productive week in keeping his seven-game point streak going, with 15 points (5G, 10A) over that span. Gill had a three-assist night in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Moncton, another three-point performance on Friday with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Saint John, while notching another two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Acadie-Bathurst.

Though seven games is a solid streak for the 21-year-old winger, he went on an impressive run earlier this season, where he set a career-long point streak of 19 games with 38 points (14G, 24A) from Oct. 12 – Nov. 23.

Gill ranks second in the QMJHL in scoring with 89 points (36G, 53A) through 57 games this season.

BERG LIGHTS THE LAMP

Cameron Berg potted his 19th goal of the season for North Dakota, sealing the deal with an empty netter in Friday’s 5-3 win over Western Michigan.

North Dakota went on to shut out Western Michigan 3-0 on Saturday to capture their sixth Penrose Cup, which is a trophy awarded to the NCHC's regular-season champion. North Dakota will host Miami in the best-of-three NCHC Quarterfinals starting on Mar. 15.