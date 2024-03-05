Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.
Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 4, 2024
Berg lights the lamp, while Gill extends point streak to seven games in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid
GILL SETS CAREER HIGH IN ASSISTS
Justin Gill is continuing his solid season for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, setting a career-high 53 assists over the weekend.
The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) surpassed his previous career-best 49 assists through 68 games, achieved last season with Sherbrooke. With 89 points through 57 games this year, Gill is four points shy of matching last year’s 93 total points and is five points away from setting a new career high.
He had another productive week in keeping his seven-game point streak going, with 15 points (5G, 10A) over that span. Gill had a three-assist night in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Moncton, another three-point performance on Friday with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over Saint John, while notching another two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Acadie-Bathurst.
Though seven games is a solid streak for the 21-year-old winger, he went on an impressive run earlier this season, where he set a career-long point streak of 19 games with 38 points (14G, 24A) from Oct. 12 – Nov. 23.
Gill ranks second in the QMJHL in scoring with 89 points (36G, 53A) through 57 games this season.
BERG LIGHTS THE LAMP
Cameron Berg potted his 19th goal of the season for North Dakota, sealing the deal with an empty netter in Friday’s 5-3 win over Western Michigan.
North Dakota went on to shut out Western Michigan 3-0 on Saturday to capture their sixth Penrose Cup, which is a trophy awarded to the NCHC's regular-season champion. North Dakota will host Miami in the best-of-three NCHC Quarterfinals starting on Mar. 15.
Berg has played a role in his team’s success with a solid junior season and first with North Dakota. The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) is continuing to produce a point-per-game, with 34 points (19G, 15A) through 34 games. Berg’s 19 goals is tied for the team lead, while his 34 points ties for second.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 60GP, 5G, 23A, 28P, 54PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 57GP, 35G, 46A, 89P, 54PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 17GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 50GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 6GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM
SHL:
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 47GP, 0G, 14A, 14P, 66PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 34GP, 19G, 15A, 34P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 32GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 16PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 20GP, 13G, 9A, 22P, 17PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 30GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM