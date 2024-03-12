Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 11, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE’S MULTI-POINT WEEK

Isaiah George is providing offense on the blueline, rounding out his weekend with two points (1G, 1A) in two wins for the London Knights.

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (98th overall) netted the opening tally in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Sarnia Sting. The goal marked his sixth of the season, which is one shy of his career-high of seven, set in the 2022-23 season, while his next goal will mark his 20th career goal in the OHL. George is already having a career-year, as he previously established career-highs in points (30) and assists (24) this season.