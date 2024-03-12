Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 11, 2024

George is riding a two-game point streak, while Berg buried his 20th goal of the season in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

311ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE’S MULTI-POINT WEEK

Isaiah George is providing offense on the blueline, rounding out his weekend with two points (1G, 1A) in two wins for the London Knights.

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (98th overall) netted the opening tally in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Sarnia Sting. The goal marked his sixth of the season, which is one shy of his career-high of seven, set in the 2022-23 season, while his next goal will mark his 20th career goal in the OHL. George is already having a career-year, as he previously established career-highs in points (30) and assists (24) this season.

The 19-year-old defenseman followed up on Saturday with an assist on the Knights’ third goal of the game at 11:56 of the second period in a 4-1 win over the Kitchener Rangers.

George is playoff-bound for the second time of his OHL career, as the London Knights clinched the top spot in the Western Conference with 94 points through 63 games. Last postseason, George recorded three points (3A) and 20 SOG in 20 playoff games for the Knights.

BERG BURIES 20TH GOAL

Cameron Berg joined the 20-goal club for the first time in his NCAA career, becoming the second Fighting Hawks skater since 2017 to achieve the feat.

The Islanders' 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) scored his team-leading ninth power play goal at 12:29 of the first period to tie the game at one apiece, but North Dakota ultimately fell 3-2 to Omaha in the conclusion of the regular season.

The 21-year-old center had a stellar junior season in his first year with North Dakota, having maintained a point-per-game pace with 35 points in 35 games. The bulk of his goals came in the back half of the season, as Berg collected 18 goals in his last 23 outings. His 20 goals this season shattered his previous career high of 10, set in the 2022-23 season with Univ. of Nebraska-Omaha.

Berg and the Fighting Hawks are headed to the postseason as the top seed in the NCHC with a record of 15-8-1 record in conference action, while they closed out the regular season with a 24-10-2 record overall. They’ll take on the eighth seed Miami RedHawks in a best-of-three NCHC Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday.

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 63GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 60GP, 36G, 55A, 91P, 60PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 19GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 52GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 8GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM  

SHL:

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 7GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 50GP, 0G, 14A, 14P, 68PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 35GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 8PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 35GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 16PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 21GP, 13G, 10A, 23P, 17PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 33GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 6PIM

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Martin Out vs Kings

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Ducks 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

3 Takeaways: Isles Score Six, Rack Up Sixth-Straight Win

This Day in Isles History: March 10

Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

Ruslan Iskhakov Scores Insane Shootout Goal

Islanders Stand Pat at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

The Skinny: Islanders 7, Sharks 2

3 Takeaways: Isles Score Seven, Win Fifth Straight Game

Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks

Islanders Showcase Women in Sports with Annual Panel

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blues 2

3 Takeaways: Resilient Isles Rally for 4-2 Win Over Blues

Lamoriello Likes Isles Direction Ahead of Trade Deadline

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 4, 2024

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Placed on LTIR, Fasching Activated

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blues