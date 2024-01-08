Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 8, 2024

Jefferies netted the overtime winner in a 4-3 decision over Holy Cross on Tuesday, burying the goal 37 seconds into the extra frame.

The 22-year-old winger leads the team in goals (10) while ranking third the Warriors in points (16). Jefferies reached the double-digit threshold for three straight seasons, all with Merrimack.

The Warriors are back in action and looking to keep their win streak alive with a home-and-home with the University of Massachusetts this weekend.

BERG’S TWO-GOAL WEEKEND

Cameron Berg had a productive weekend for North Dakota, finding the back of the net in both contests over the weekend as his goal total climbed to nine.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) took a season-high five shots on Friday and netted the fourth goal for North Dakota in a 6-4 win over Fairbanks. Berg followed up with the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 6-2 win.