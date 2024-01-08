Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 8, 2024

NELSON AND FINLEY WIN WORLD JUNIOR GOLD:
Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley won gold medals at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship last week. You can read all about their tournaments in our World Junior Tracker!
Berg nets two goals, while Jefferies records two game-winners and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid
Alex Jefferies continues to make a big impact for Merrimack, adding two game-winning goals to contribute to his team’s three-game win streak.
The Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) capped off 2023 by scoring the second goal of the game at 14:55, which held up as the difference-maker in the 5-1 win over Brown.
Jefferies netted the overtime winner in a 4-3 decision over Holy Cross on Tuesday, burying the goal 37 seconds into the extra frame.
The 22-year-old winger leads the team in goals (10) while ranking third the Warriors in points (16). Jefferies reached the double-digit threshold for three straight seasons, all with Merrimack.
The Warriors are back in action and looking to keep their win streak alive with a home-and-home with the University of Massachusetts this weekend.
Cameron Berg had a productive weekend for North Dakota, finding the back of the net in both contests over the weekend as his goal total climbed to nine.
The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) took a season-high five shots on Friday and netted the fourth goal for North Dakota in a 6-4 win over Fairbanks. Berg followed up with the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 6-2 win.
The 21-year-old center is nearly producing at a point-per-game with 19 points (9G, 10A) in 20 outings this season.
Justin Gill opened the 2024 calendar year with a pair of multi-point games for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
Gill scored both goals in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Rimouski Océanic and had a three-point game (3A) on Thursday in a dominant 7-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. His two-goal night increased his season total to 21, marking his third consecutive 20+ goal season.
The Islanders’ 2023 fifth round pick (98th overall) is maintaining his spot as the QMJHL’s leader in points with 56 on the season.
The 20-year-old center also leads the league in assists with 35 and is tied for the most power play goals (6).
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 38GP, 4G, 9A, 13P, 30PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 37GP, 21G, 35A, 56P, 34PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 30GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 4PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 29GP, 15G, 7A, 22P, 8PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 29GP, 0G, 9A, 9P, 46PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 20GP, 9G, 10A, 19P, 4PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 6PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 14GP, 10G, 6A, 16P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 18GP, 3G, 11A, 14P, 12PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 4PIM