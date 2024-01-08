Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 8, 2024

Berg nets two goals, while Jefferies records two game-winners and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

ProspectReport_1920x1080Jan8
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NELSON AND FINLEY WIN WORLD JUNIOR GOLD:

Danny Nelson and Quinn Finley won gold medals at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship last week. You can read all about their tournaments in our World Junior Tracker!

JEFFERIES’ PAIR OF GAME-WINNERS

Alex Jefferies continues to make a big impact for Merrimack, adding two game-winning goals to contribute to his team’s three-game win streak.  

The Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) capped off 2023 by scoring the second goal of the game at 14:55, which held up as the difference-maker in the 5-1 win over Brown.

Jefferies netted the overtime winner in a 4-3 decision over Holy Cross on Tuesday, burying the goal 37 seconds into the extra frame. 

The 22-year-old winger leads the team in goals (10) while ranking third the Warriors in points (16). Jefferies reached the double-digit threshold for three straight seasons, all with Merrimack.

The Warriors are back in action and looking to keep their win streak alive with a home-and-home with the University of Massachusetts this weekend.

BERG’S TWO-GOAL WEEKEND

Cameron Berg had a productive weekend for North Dakota, finding the back of the net in both contests over the weekend as his goal total climbed to nine. 

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) took a season-high five shots on Friday and netted the fourth goal for North Dakota in a 6-4 win over Fairbanks. Berg followed up with the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 6-2 win.

The 21-year-old center is nearly producing at a point-per-game with 19 points (9G, 10A) in 20 outings this season. 

GILL’S DOUBLE MULTI-POINT WEEK

Justin Gill opened the 2024 calendar year with a pair of multi-point games for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. 

Gill scored both goals in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Rimouski Océanic and had a three-point game (3A) on Thursday in a dominant 7-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. His two-goal night increased his season total to 21, marking his third consecutive 20+ goal season. 

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth round pick (98th overall) is maintaining his spot as the QMJHL’s leader in points with 56 on the season. 

The 20-year-old center also leads the league in assists with 35 and is tied for the most power play goals (6). 

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 38GP, 4G, 9A, 13P, 30PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 37GP, 21G, 35A, 56P, 34PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 30GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 4PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 29GP, 15G, 7A, 22P, 8PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 29GP, 0G, 9A, 9P, 46PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 20GP, 9G, 10A, 19P, 4PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 5G, 2A, 7P, 6PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 14GP, 10G, 6A, 16P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 18GP, 3G, 11A, 14P, 12PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 4PIM

News Feed

Appleby Advancing Game in Stint with Islanders

Appleby Advancing Game in Stint with Islanders
Islanders to Host Mental Health Awareness Night vs Canucks 

Islanders to Host Mental Health Awareness Night vs Canucks 
The Skinny: Golden Knights 5, Islanders 2

The Skinny: Golden Knights 5, Islanders 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Road Trip Ends with 5-2 Loss to Golden Knights

3 Takeaways: Islanders Road Trip Ends with 5-2 Loss to Golden Knights
Palmieri’s Painted Stick Blades, TikTok Pucks and World Juniors

Palmieri’s Painted Stick Blades, TikTok Pucks and World Juniors
Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights Jan. 6

Game Preview: Islanders at Golden Knights
Islanders Appreciative of Barzal’s All-Star Skill

Islanders Appreciative of Barzal’s All-Star Skill
Nelson and Finley Win Gold at World Juniors

Nelson and Finley Win Gold at World Juniors
The Skinny: Islanders 5, Coyotes 1

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Coyotes 1
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Coyotes 5-1, Earn First Win of Trip

3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Coyotes 5-1, Earn First Win of Trip
Barzal Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Barzal Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
Game Preview: Islanders at Coyotes Jan. 4

Game Preview: Islanders at Coyotes 
Isles Day to Day: Bortuzzo on IR, Appleby Recalled

Isles Day to Day: Bortuzzo on IR, Appleby Recalled
The Skinny: Avalanche 5, Islanders 4 OT

The Skinny: Avalanche 5, Islanders 4 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Avalanche

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-4 in OT to Avalanche
Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche Jan. 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche 
The Skinny: Penguins 3, Islanders 1

The Skinny: Penguins 3, Islanders 1
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Pittsburgh

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Pittsburgh