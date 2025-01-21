Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 20, 2025

The goal established a career-high seven points (1G, 6A) for the 19-year-old, who recorded six points (2G, 4A) through 34 games of his freshman season last year.
The defenseman was held without a point until his seventh game of his sophomore season, where he recorded an assist on the game-winning goal in a 4-0 win over Michigan State, which kicked off a stretch where he picked up six assists in the span of six games (Dec. 6 – Dec. 29).
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 32GP, 6G, 13A, 19P, 8PIM
Liiga:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 22GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 12PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO
KHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.50 GAA, .921 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 36GP, 5G, 17A, 22P, 12PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 11GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 24GP, 18G, 15A, 33P, 12PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 1G, 6A, 7P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 22GP, 9G, 8A, 17P, 12PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 19GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 20GP, 13G, 7A, 20P, 23PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 21GP, 1G, 11A, 12P, 20 PIM