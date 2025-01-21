Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 20, 2025

FINLEY’S EIGHT-GAME POINT STREAK

Quinn Finley is on fire - once again - for the Wisconsin Badgers in his stellar sophomore season, as he extended his season-long point streak to eight games with 13 points (7G, 6A) over that span.

The Islanders’ 2023 third-rounder (78th overall) had a four-point weekend, with a three-point performance (1G, 2A) in a 6-3 win over LIU on Friday, while he netted his 18th goal of the season on Saturday in a 2-2 tie.