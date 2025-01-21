Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 20, 2025

Finley’s season-long point streak reaches eight games, while Schulz buries first goal of the season

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

FINLEY’S EIGHT-GAME POINT STREAK

Quinn Finley is on fire - once again - for the Wisconsin Badgers in his stellar sophomore season, as he extended his season-long point streak to eight games with 13 points (7G, 6A) over that span.

The Islanders’ 2023 third-rounder (78th overall) had a four-point weekend, with a three-point performance (1G, 2A) in a 6-3 win over LIU on Friday, while he netted his 18th goal of the season on Saturday in a 2-2 tie.

The 20-year-old winger has been hovering atop the NCAA standings all season. His 18 goals tie for first in the NCAA while his 33 points tie for second.

SCHULZ NETS FIRST GOAL

Zach Schulz buried his first goal of the season for the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday in a 6-3 win over LIU.

The Islanders’ 2023 sixth-round pick (177th overall) scored early in the third period, rushing in with speed and wristing a shot in tight to take a 6-3 advantage.

The goal established a career-high seven points (1G, 6A) for the 19-year-old, who recorded six points (2G, 4A) through 34 games of his freshman season last year.

The defenseman was held without a point until his seventh game of his sophomore season, where he recorded an assist on the game-winning goal in a 4-0 win over Michigan State, which kicked off a stretch where he picked up six assists in the span of six games (Dec. 6 – Dec. 29).

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 32GP, 6G, 13A, 19P, 8PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 22GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 12PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.50 GAA, .921 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 36GP, 5G, 17A, 22P, 12PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 11GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 24GP, 18G, 15A, 33P, 12PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 1G, 6A, 7P, 2PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 22GP, 9G, 8A, 17P, 12PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 19GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 20GP, 13G, 7A, 20P, 23PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 21GP, 1G, 11A, 12P, 20 PIM

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Day to Day with Lower-Body Injury

Takeaways: Special Teams Lead Isles Past Blue Jackets 3-1

First Two NHL Games “A Surreal Experience” for Gatcomb

Isles Day to Day: Fasching Skates in Non-Contact Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 20

2025 World Juniors Through the Lens of Isles Prospects

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Sharks 1

Takeaways: Islanders Honor Sutter With 4-1 Win Over Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom and Romanov Game-Time Decisions vs Sharks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

The Skinny: Flyers 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 

Isles Day to Day: Pageau In vs Flyers, Holmstrom and Romanov Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Story Behind the 2025 Pride T-Shirt 

The Skinny: Senators 2, Islanders 0