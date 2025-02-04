Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 4, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN, BEDNARIK TO COMPETE IN BEANPOT FINAL

Cole Eiserman, Kamil Bednarik and Boston University are headed to the Men’s Beanpot Championship after a dominant 7-1 win over Harvard on Sunday in the semifinal at TD Garden.

The Beanpot is the annual tournament among the four major collegiate hockey teams of Greater Boston Area. The two freshmen will compete in their first Beanpot Championship when BU takes on BC on Monday.

Eiserman contributed an assist in Sunday’s victory to cap off a two-point weekend. Eiserman also potted his 15th goal and team-leading eighth power-play goal of the season on Friday in a 7-2 win over New Hampshire. The Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (20th overall) has four power-play goals in his last seven outings.