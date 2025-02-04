Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 4, 2025

Eiserman and Bednarik to compete in Monday’s Beanpot Championship, while Berg has multi-goal game in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN, BEDNARIK TO COMPETE IN BEANPOT FINAL

Cole Eiserman, Kamil Bednarik and Boston University are headed to the Men’s Beanpot Championship after a dominant 7-1 win over Harvard on Sunday in the semifinal at TD Garden.

The Beanpot is the annual tournament among the four major collegiate hockey teams of Greater Boston Area. The two freshmen will compete in their first Beanpot Championship when BU takes on BC on Monday.

Eiserman contributed an assist in Sunday’s victory to cap off a two-point weekend. Eiserman also potted his 15th goal and team-leading eighth power-play goal of the season on Friday in a 7-2 win over New Hampshire. The Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (20th overall) has four power-play goals in his last seven outings.

Bednarik, who the Islanders drafted in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (61st overall), also hit the scoresheet in Friday’s win over New Hampshire with an assist.

BERG’S TWO-GOAL GAME

Cameron Berg recorded his first multi-goal game of the season in a 3-3 tie against St. Cloud St. on Friday.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (121st overall) unleashed a snipe in the slot to grab a 2-1 advantage for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and followed up with another nifty play in the slot to extend their advantage to 3-1.

Berg has battled injuries this season that limited him to 13 games, but he’s averaging a point-per-game with eight goals and five assists in his fourth season of NCAA play.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 38GP, 7G, 13A, 20P, 10PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 26GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 18PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 8-1-0, 1.45 GAA, .938 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 4-3-0, 2.33 GAA, .924 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 41GP, 5G, 20A, 25P, 12PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 13GP, 8G, 5A, 13P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 19G, 15A, 34P, 14PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 1G, 7A, 8P, 6PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 24GP, 10G, 9A, 19P, 14PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 19GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 24GP, 15G, 8A, 23P, 23PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 25GP, 1G, 12A, 13P, 22 PIM

