Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 24, 2025

Nelson has four-point weekend, Berg records multi-goal game and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON’S FOUR-POINT WEEK

Danny Nelson had a four-point weekend (2G, 2A) for Notre Dame including a three-point performance (1G, 2A) in a 7-3 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) scored in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2 and provided two helpers in the loss.

The 19-year-old forward scored the next day, as Notre Dame skated to a 6-1 win in the rematch. Wisconsin’s goalie initially made a save and tried to clear the puck out of the crease, but Nelson was quick to pick it up and wrist a shot to take a 4-1 lead.

With his 13th goal of the season, Nelson hit a career high in points with 24 (13G, 11A) , surpassing last year’s 23 points (9G, 14A) through 30 games.

Nelson and Notre Dame conclude the regular season with two games against Michigan next weekend.

FINLEY’S THREE-POINT NIGHT

Quinn Finley recorded three assists for the Wisconsin Badgers in a 7-3 win over Notre Dame on Saturday in the second to last game of the season.

The three-point showing marked his sixth three-point game and ninth multi-point game of the season and also snapped a season-long six-game point drought.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) concluded his breakout sophomore NCAA season with 37 points (19G, 18A) in 34 games, which shattered his freshman year totals of 16 points (10G, 6A) in 36 games last year.

The 20-year-old winger finished the season atop the Badgers scoring lead with 37 points. He also is tied for eighth in the NCAA in goals.

BERG BURIES TWO GOALS

Cameron Berg powered North Dakota with two goals – marking his sixth career NCAA multi-goal game - in a 6-1 win over the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) helped his team take advantage of a five-minute major assessed to the Bulldogs, netting the third power play goal of the penalty to take a 5-0 lead in the second period.

Berg has become a power-play specialist this season with a team-high six goals on the man advantage. With his 10th and 11th goal of the season, Berg hit double digits in goals for the third time in his NCAA career.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 46GP, 8G, 16A, 24P, 10PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 31GP, 3G, 4A, 7P, 20PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 8-1-0, 1.45 GAA, .938 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 10-4-0, 2.18 GAA, .918 SV%, 0 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 5-7-0, 2.22 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 46GP, 5G, 22A, 27P, 18PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 19GP, 11G, 7A, 18P, 14PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 34GP, 19G, 18A, 37P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 25GP, 2G, 8A, 10P, 6PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 13G, 11A, 24P, 31PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 24GP, 1G, 4A, 5P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 30GP, 16G, 8A, 24P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 31GP, 1G, 15A, 16P, 26PIM

