Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 24, 2025

Islanders Prospect Report

NELSON’S FOUR-POINT WEEK

Danny Nelson had a four-point weekend (2G, 2A) for Notre Dame including a three-point performance (1G, 2A) in a 7-3 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) scored in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2 and provided two helpers in the loss.

The 19-year-old forward scored the next day, as Notre Dame skated to a 6-1 win in the rematch. Wisconsin’s goalie initially made a save and tried to clear the puck out of the crease, but Nelson was quick to pick it up and wrist a shot to take a 4-1 lead.