Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 18, 2025

Islanders Prospect Report

NURMI’S THREE-POINT GAME

Have yourself a night, Jesse Nurmi.

The Finnish winger had a three-point performance (1G, 2A) for the London Knights in a 7-3 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday.

Nurmi showed off his shorthanded skills, using smooth stick handling and a slick move in tight to lift the puck over the shoulder of the goalie to take a 6-1 lead for London. The 19-year-old also tallied assists on his team’s first and fifth goals.