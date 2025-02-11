Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 11, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN, BEDNARIK BECOME BEANPOT CHAMPIONS

Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik helped #9 Boston University win the Beanpot Championship on Monday night, defeating #1 Boston College 4-1 in the showdown.

The Beanpot, which is the annual tournament among BU, BC, Northeastern, and Harvard, the four major collegiate hockey teams in the Greater Boston Area, hit close to home for Eiserman. The Newburyport, Massachusetts native contributed by scoring an insurance goal for BU with 6:08 to play in the third period giving the Terriers a 3-1 lead.

Eiserman intercepted a pass at the offensive blueline, drove to the net, going five-hole to score via a backhand. The goal marked Eiserman’s 16th of the season, which is tied for the team lead and leads all freshman in the NCAA.