Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 11, 2025

Eiserman and Bednarik help BU win the Beanpot, while Nelson hits the 20-point mark on the season in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN, BEDNARIK BECOME BEANPOT CHAMPIONS

Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik helped #9 Boston University win the Beanpot Championship on Monday night, defeating #1 Boston College 4-1 in the showdown.

The Beanpot, which is the annual tournament among BU, BC, Northeastern, and Harvard, the four major collegiate hockey teams in the Greater Boston Area, hit close to home for Eiserman. The Newburyport, Massachusetts native contributed by scoring an insurance goal for BU with 6:08 to play in the third period giving the Terriers a 3-1 lead.

Eiserman intercepted a pass at the offensive blueline, drove to the net, going five-hole to score via a backhand. The goal marked Eiserman’s 16th of the season, which is tied for the team lead and leads all freshman in the NCAA.

Earlier in the contest, the Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick blocked a shot that drew cheers from the packed crowd at TD Garden.

Bednarik, who the Islanders drafted in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (61st overall), had a secondary assist on the game-winning goal. The helper gave Bednarik his 14th point of the season. The 18-year-old recorded five shots on goal and won 14 of 20 draws.

The win was BU’s tournament-leading 32nd championship ahead of BC’s 20 titles, Harvard’s 11, and Northeastern’s 9.

NELSON REACHES 20-POINT MARK

Danny Nelson’s physicality and offensive prowess were on full display for Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) completed a hit behind the net, cut across the slot to find open ice and wristed a shot from the right dot to open the scoring in an eventual 5-1 loss to Ohio State.

The 19-year-old has 11 goals - which lead Notre Dame - and 20 points on the season, marking the first career 20-point NCAA season for the sophomore.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 40GP, 7G, 14A, 21P, 10PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 26GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 18PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 8-1-0, 1.45 GAA, .938 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7-3-0, 1.96 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 4-4-6, 2.20 GAA, .930 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 43GP, 5G, 21A, 26P, 14PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 15GP, 8G, 7A, 15P, 10PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 30GP, 19G, 15A, 34P, 16PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 1G, 7A, 8P, 6PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 26GP, 11G, 9A, 20P, 14PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 21GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 26GP, 16G, 8A, 24P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 27GP, 1G, 13A, 14P, 24PIM

