Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 8, 2024

Two Isles Prospects are producing points as the CHL playoffs continue in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

GEORGE RESISTERS A PAIR OF HELPERS IN GAME FOUR 

Isaiah George and the London Knights are headed to Round Two of the OHL playoffs after sweeping the Flint Firebirds 4-0 in the opening round of the postseason. 

 The Knights completed the series sweep with a 4-3 win on Tuesday and a 3-2 win on Thursday, but George was a key contributor in the victorious series. The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick notched an assist on the opening goal of Game Four and recorded another assist on an empty net goal to make it 3-1, which held as the game winner because the Firebirds scored with 1:08 left in the 3-2 decision. 

With three points (1G, 2A) through four games into the postseason, the 20-year-old defenseman matched last year’s point totals in 16 fewer games. The Knights had a deep run last year – making it all the way to Game Six of the OHL Finals - where George recorded three assists through 20 playoff games.

In his second postseason run, George has been shooting more this year, with 12 shots on goal through four games compared to last year’s 20 shots through 20 games. Notably, he’s been defensively responsible through Round One, recording a plus-five rating in the series.  

George and the Knights are awaiting their Round Two opponent. They’ll have home ice advantage, as they finished the regular season as regular season champions with the most points in the league. 

GILL’S THREE POINT PERFORMANCE

Justin Gill has been a force throughout the regular season for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and is continuing to produce in the postseason. 

Gill and the Drakkar blew past the Charlottetown Islanders in a four-game sweep to take Round One. The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) had two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 7-1 win in Game Four. Gill scored two goals in the second period, had an assist on the game-winning goal and earned the first star of the game.

Through four games of the postseason, the 20-year-old center racked up seven points (3G, 4A). 

Gill and the Drakkar will face Acadie-Bathurst Titan in Round Two, with Game One slated for Friday. 

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM

Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 0PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (Playoffs) | 4GP, 3G, 4A, 7P, 0PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 59GP, 1G, 15A, 16P, 72PIM

