Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 8, 2024

GEORGE RESISTERS A PAIR OF HELPERS IN GAME FOUR

Isaiah George and the London Knights are headed to Round Two of the OHL playoffs after sweeping the Flint Firebirds 4-0 in the opening round of the postseason.

The Knights completed the series sweep with a 4-3 win on Tuesday and a 3-2 win on Thursday, but George was a key contributor in the victorious series. The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick notched an assist on the opening goal of Game Four and recorded another assist on an empty net goal to make it 3-1, which held as the game winner because the Firebirds scored with 1:08 left in the 3-2 decision.

With three points (1G, 2A) through four games into the postseason, the 20-year-old defenseman matched last year’s point totals in 16 fewer games. The Knights had a deep run last year – making it all the way to Game Six of the OHL Finals - where George recorded three assists through 20 playoff games.