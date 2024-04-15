Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 15, 2024 

George earns two points in Round Two, Gill records three-point postseason game and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

415ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. 

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects: 

GEORGE CONTINUES TO PRODUCE IN PLAYOFFS

Isaiah George is staying hot for the London Knights, registering two points (1G, 1A) in the first two games in Round Two of the OHL Playoffs.

George and the Knights lead 2-0 over the Kitchener Rangers, taking full advantage of opening the series on home ice. The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) collected the puck from an o-zone faceoff and ripped a shot from the slot area to tie the game at two apiece on Thursday, where the Knights took Game One with a final score of 5-3.

George extended his point streak to three games (1G, 3A) with an assist in Game Two on Saturday in a dominant 5-1 win. 

Notably, George has been solid defensively with a plus-eight rating through six playoff games, where the Knights are undefeated (6-0-0). The 19-year-old defenseman has risen to the occasion offensively, with five points (2G, 3A) through six playoff games, exceeding last year’s postseason totals of three assists through 20 games. 

Game Three between the Knights and Rangers is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GILL EARNS FIRST STAR IN GAME TWO 

Justin Gill helped lift the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 4-2 win on Saturday to take a 2-0 series lead over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) notched three primary assists in the 4-2 victory, including a helper on the game-winner in the second period. 

The 20-year-old center reached 10 points (3G, 7A) through six games of his fourth career postseason and first with the Drakkar. 

The undefeated Drakkar (6-0-0) continues Round Two of the QMJHL playoffs with a Game Three tilt on Tuesday.

MACHU GEARS UP FOR ROUND ONE

Tomas Machu and the Youngstown Phantoms are headed to the Clark Cup Playoffs. 

With Game One slated for Monday night, Machu is headed to the postseason with some momentum. The 21-year-old defenseman potted his first goal of the season on Apr. 15 and finished the 2023-24 season setting career-highs in assists (16) and points (17). 

The Islanders’ 2021 seventh-round pick (221st overall) completed his third season in the USHL has been to the playoffs in each year, all with the Phantoms. He picked up two assists through eight games last year in the postseason.  

Machu and the Phantoms finished the 2023-24 regular season in fourth in the Eastern Conference with 76 points and a record of 33-19-6-4 (W-L-OTL-SOL) 

The Phantoms have home ice advantage when they take on the fifth seed Madison Capitols in a best-of-three first round series, set to kick off Monday night. 

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM

Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (Playoffs) | 6GP, 3G, 7A, 10P, 10PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 60GP, 1G, 16A, 17P, 72PIM

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Rangers 3, Isles 2 SO

3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Valuable Point in 3-2 SO loss to Rangers

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Out vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Canadiens 2 OT

3 Takeaways: Isles Edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT with Resilient Performance

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens 

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Sasha Roopchand

The Bridgeport Report: Apr. 10, 2024

This Day in Isles History: April 10

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Rangers 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 4-2 Win Over Rangers

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 8, 2024

This Day in Isles History: April 8

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Predators 0

3 Takeaways: Varlamov, Isles Shut Out Predators 2-0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators