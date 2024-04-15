Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 15, 2024 

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) notched three primary assists in the 4-2 victory, including a helper on the game-winner in the second period.
The 20-year-old center reached 10 points (3G, 7A) through six games of his fourth career postseason and first with the Drakkar.
The undefeated Drakkar (6-0-0) continues Round Two of the QMJHL playoffs with a Game Three tilt on Tuesday.
MACHU GEARS UP FOR ROUND ONE
Tomas Machu and the Youngstown Phantoms are headed to the Clark Cup Playoffs.
With Game One slated for Monday night, Machu is headed to the postseason with some momentum. The 21-year-old defenseman potted his first goal of the season on Apr. 15 and finished the 2023-24 season setting career-highs in assists (16) and points (17).
The Islanders’ 2021 seventh-round pick (221st overall) completed his third season in the USHL has been to the playoffs in each year, all with the Phantoms. He picked up two assists through eight games last year in the postseason.
Machu and the Phantoms finished the 2023-24 regular season in fourth in the Eastern Conference with 76 points and a record of 33-19-6-4 (W-L-OTL-SOL)
The Phantoms have home ice advantage when they take on the fifth seed Madison Capitols in a best-of-three first round series, set to kick off Monday night.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM
Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (Playoffs) | 6GP, 3G, 7A, 10P, 10PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 60GP, 1G, 16A, 17P, 72PIM