Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 15, 2024 

Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GEORGE CONTINUES TO PRODUCE IN PLAYOFFS

Isaiah George is staying hot for the London Knights, registering two points (1G, 1A) in the first two games in Round Two of the OHL Playoffs.

George and the Knights lead 2-0 over the Kitchener Rangers, taking full advantage of opening the series on home ice. The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) collected the puck from an o-zone faceoff and ripped a shot from the slot area to tie the game at two apiece on Thursday, where the Knights took Game One with a final score of 5-3.