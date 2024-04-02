Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 1, 2024

Finley, who the Islanders drafted in the third-round of the 2022 NHL Draft (78th overall) reached 10 goals and 15 points this season, including Friday’s tally. This marked his first NCAA playoff run.
Schulz, who the Islanders drafted in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded one shot for the Badgers in his first NCAA playoff game on Friday and finished his freshman season with six points (2G, 4A).
Quinnipiac was subsequently eliminated on Saturday in a 5-4 OT loss to Boston College, who punched their ticket to the Frozen Four.
Elsewhere, Cameron Berg’s postseason run was cut short as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks fell to Michigan 4-3 in the NCAA Regional Semis. The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) took three shots, went 12-for-21 in the dot but was held off the scoresheet in the loss. Berg completed his third year in NCAA play and this marked first time he’d competed in the tournament.
GILL, DRAKKAR UP 2-0 IN ROUND ONE
Justin Gill and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar are up 2-0 on the Charlottetown Islanders in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs.
The Islanders' 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) has powered the offense for the Drakkar in the regular season - recording the second-highest point total in the league with 98 - and is producing points in the postseason. Gill scored a goal in a 4-1 win on Friday and a three-point game (3A) in Saturday's 4-1 win over Charlottetown.
It's the fourth postseason run for the 20-year-old center, who recorded 20 playoff points in two consecutive seasons, both for the Sherbrooke Phoenix.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 68GP, 6G, 24A, 30P, 54PIM
Isaiah George | London (Playoffs) | 2GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 65GP, 40G, 58A, 98P, 64PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (Playoffs) | 2GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 0PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 19GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 53GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 8GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM
SHL:
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 8GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 56GP, 0G, 15A, 15P, 72PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 39GP, 20G, 17A, 37P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 36GP, 10G, 6A, 15P, 16PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 22GP, 13G, 10A, 23P, 19PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 34GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 6PIM