Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 1, 2024

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

ISAIAH GEORGE MAKES A SPLASH IN THE PLAYOFFS

Isaiah George and the London Knights are leading the Flint Firebirds 2-0 in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) had a big goal in Game Two to jumpstart a comeback for the Knights. Down 3-1 in the first period, George scored his first goal in the postseason with a blast in the slot to cut the deficit to 3-2, in an eventual 6-4 win for the Knights on Sunday.